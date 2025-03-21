Rivers emergency rule: Your action unconstitutional, recipe for anarchy – Kwankwaso tells Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, saying it’s not only unconstitutional, but could lead to anarchy.

Kwankwaso also berated the president’s decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected members of the assembly.

He also faulted the 10th National Assembly for drifting into becoming more rubberstamp than its predecessors for failure to check what he described as the excesses by the executive.

The former Senator in a post he titled “My stance on the Declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State” on his verified Facebook handle, said, “Reflecting on our journey in 1992/93 and the events leading to the annulment in 1993, I remember our mistakes as parliamentarians in the National Assembly, where we focused on leadership tussle instead of holding our primary legislative work.

“Our failure to hold our responsibility distracted us from the happening that brewed on the Executive side, and which led to the sad events that still define our political history.

“I have closely followed developments in Rivers State in the past two days, and my initial silence was informed by the desire to let the authorities and parties in the conflict to do what is right.

“First, I am perturbed by the unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to suspend Governor Similayi Fubara of Rivers State, his Deputy and all elected state legislators from office.

“The legislature has the responsibility to hold the executive responsible and not always play to its tune. It is therefore appalling to see this 10th Assembly become more rubberstamp than any of its predecessors.

“More disturbing is the unilateral decision by both chambers of the National Assembly to ratify the president’s proclamation. I had hoped that the legislators would not add salt to injury by passing this illegality.

“The Constitution is clear on the method of voting on issues of such importance, and the decision to use the voice vote in deciding this is not consistent with the proper procedures and transparency.

“The decision by the legislators to speedily discuss and decide on a state of emergency that alters the democratic leadership structure in Rivers State undermines our democracy.

“Our judiciary also has the very important task of balancing the balance of power by being fair to all parties in any conflict. I believe that the custodians of the Law in Nigeria need to wake up to their responsibility of calming nerves by being as just as possible, with judgments devoid of any hint of external influence.

“At this age of our democracy, this action by President Tinubu to suspend all elected officials in Rivers State is not only unconstitutional, but also a recipe for anarchy and disregard for the highest public office in the state.

“The National Assembly that should check this excess should not encourage it.”

“Moreover, for a politician that prides himself as a consistent advocate and defender of democracy in our country, the decision by President Tinubu to draft in the military into a position of leadership is hugely dangerous to the progress we have made in the 26 years of democratic journey.

“Bola Tinubu should know better than bringing the military closer to power after the good work President Olusegun Obasanjo did of confining them to their barracks while he led this country.

“This proclamation and the subsequent pronouncements by the Attorney General of the Federation have now sent numerous people in states led by the opposition into disarray, as they set a dangerous precedent for how the Head of State can grip on states that do not share the same political standing with the centre.

“I am of the view that the political situation on the ground in Rivers does not justify such a flawed interpretation of section 305(1) of the 1999 constitution.

“The action constitutes an unconstitutional overdrive, and it could foster a culture of impunity if unchecked,” Kwankwaso stated.

