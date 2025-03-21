Court restrains PDP, Damagum, others from expelling Anyanwu

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and members of the National Disciplinary Committee led by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, from expelling Senator Samuel Anyanwu from the party. The PUNCH reports.

Justice Y. Halilu, in an order dated March 20, issued the directive after hearing Motion Ex-parte M/3951/2025, filed on March 17, 2025, along with an affidavit of urgency.

The court also listened to the arguments of Anyanwu’s counsel, K.C. O Njemanze, and M. L. Young-Arney.

Recall that the National Disciplinary Committee, led by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, recommended the expulsion of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, a loyalist of ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, from the PDP.

In a letter signed by Ikimi on March 10 and received by the PDP acting National Chairman on March 11, the NDC stated that, despite being given an opportunity, Anyanwu failed to deny or defend himself against the petition filed by the Young Generation Caucus.

Ikimi committee’s report read in part “Having listened to the petitioners and the evidence led, including the oral testimonies of Hon. Afolabi Adekanbi and Dr Alex Adum, we find that the respondent, Senator Samuel Anyawu, was engaged in anti-party activities contrary to the provisions of Article 58 (1)(f) of the PDP Constitution 2017 and conduct likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party contrary to provisions of Article 58(1)(h) of the PDP Constitution 2017, by inviting security agents and other persons and thugs to interfere in the ordinary business of the party at the Headquarters of the party, at Wadata Plaza, Plot 1970, Michael Opara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja., particularly 29th January and 1st February 2025.

“The NDC recommends to the National Executive Committee of the PDP as follows: Expulsion of the Respondent i.e. Senator Samuel Anyawu, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Consequently, the High Court in Abuja issued an interim injunction, restraining Damagum, the PDP, Ikimi, and other disciplinary committee members from accepting, acting on, or implementing the National Disciplinary Committee’s findings, decision, or recommendations until the Motion on Notice for an Interlocutory Injunction is heard and decided.

The order read in part, “An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the Damagum and PDP their officers, agents and or servants from in whatsoever manner accepting, acting on, implementing and or giving effect to the findings, decision and or recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (headed by the Ikimi with Senator Abdullahi Idris Uka, Eyitayo Jegede SAN as members) made on 10th March, 2025 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction, is hereby granted.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the Damagum and PDP, including the National Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, their officers, agents and or servants howsoever or whatsoever manner from suspending and or expelling the Anyanwu as a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party or taking actions or steps adverse or prejudicial to or likely to be adverse or prejudicial to the Anyanwu’s membership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction, is hereby granted.”

The motion on notice has been adjourned for hearing on April 7.

