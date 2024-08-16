Rivers court judgment not binding on us – APC

The All Progressives Congress has stated that it is not bound by the Rivers State High Court judgment that reinstated its dissolved Chief Emeke Beke-led State Executive Committee as it was not a party to the suit.

Festus Fuanter, the party’s Deputy National Secretary, said this on Thursday when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja.

Faunter made the position known following a closed door meeting of the party’s National Working Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Rivers State High Court had dismissed the APC Tony Okocha-led Caretaker Committee and reinstated the dissolved Beke-led executive.

Faunter explained that Beke, who was reinstated by the court, had previously been removed by another court and had filed an appeal, but chose not to await its outcome, instead engaged in an abuse of court processes.

He said: “We wish to categorically state and inform the public that the APC is not bound by the judgment delivered by the Rivers High Court in Suit No: PHC 3592 CS. 2023, which reinstated the dissolved State Executive Committee.

“The claimant in the said case sued the national chairman and national secretary, but not the party itself.

“You cannot sue an agent of a disclosed principal.

“Furthermore, there is a valid and subsisting court judgment against Chief Emeka Beke and Iheanyichukwu Azubuike, former Rivers APC Chairman and Legal Adviser, respectively, wherein they were removed from office.”

The APC Deputy National Secretary added that a court judgment, ruling, or order was not binding on a person or organisation that was not a party to the suit.

He emphasised that in light of this, the party only recognised its Tony Okocha-led Rivers State Caretaker Committee, established to oversee its affairs in the state.

Faunter confirmed that the party’s NWC had scheduled its National Executive Committee meeting for September 12, subject to the approval of President Bola Tinubu, the party’s national leader.

According to him, the NWC discussed the issue and agreed that the party’s Caucus will meet on September 11 ahead of its NEC meeting.

