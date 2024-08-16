Aduke Gold: Family reveals cause of death

The family of the late gospel singer, Aduke Ajayi, popularly known as Aduke Gold, has revealed the cause of her death.

The Eagle Online recalls that Aduke Gold died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan on August 12, 2024.

There were reports thereafter that she died from a fibroid operation.

However, her brother, Pastor Aderogba Ajayi, who spoke with a blogger, Temilola Sobola, in a video on Instagram, said she died from complications arising from cervical cancer.

Pastor Ajayi said: “Whoever is saying what is not should stop it.

“Our daughter was ill.

“She had cervical cancer.

“She was taken to UCH in Ibadan and, unfortunately, she died.

“The information spreading around is false.”

