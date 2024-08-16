Lagos announces traffic diversion at Ikeja Along

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic at Ikeja Along Bus Stop.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

According to Osiyemi, the diversion is to carry out the demolition of the old pedestrian bridge at Ikeja Along Bus State.

The diversion will be between Ile Zik and Conoil Petrol Station on the Oshodi-bound lane on August 17 and 18, 2024 from 12 midnight to 4am daily.

Osiyemi saidL “Consequently, from Ile Zik Bus Stop up to Conoil Petrol Filling Station on the Oshodi bound side of the road, only one lane will be available to Motorists to ensure safety.”

He said the traffic diversion will not affect motorists on the Dopemu/Abule Egba-bound side of the road, adding that operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on the ground to manage vehicular movement and minimise inconveniences.

