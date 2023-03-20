Rivers community’s electricity restored after two years of outage  

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), has reconnected the Komkom community to the national grid after two years of blackout.

The Managing Director of PHED, Dr Benson Uwheru disclosed this Monday when he inaugurated a rehabilitated 33kv Injection Substation in Komkom community, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers.

The substation was shut down in April 2021 over alleged assault of PHED staff and failure of the community to pay electricity bills running into billions.

Residents of the community at the time argued that electricity ought to be free for them as the community hosted the Afam Power Plant.

Uwheru said the restoration of electricity to the community was a demonstration of PHED’s commitment to providing steady electricity to customers in its franchise states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

“We decided to connect the Komkom community to our network again because we understand the yearning of our customers in the community.

“It is for this reason that PHED solely decided to fund this project by ensuring that electricity is restored to our esteemed customers in the community.

“We had several engagements with the community and we were encouraged by their commitment to support and collaborate with us to resolve the issues permanently,” he said.

Represented by Kenneth Idemudia, PHED’s Regional Head, Beta 2, Uwheru said issues that delayed the re-opening of the facility had also been fully resolved.

“So, I encourage customers in the area to pay their electric bills regularly, promptly and fully as well as take ownership of our facilities in the community.

“The community should ensure our facility is safe as well as desist from acts of economic sabotage, meter by-pass, vandalism; assault of our staff and other illegalities that negates our agreement.

“We shall engage the community regularly to deepen our relationship geared toward serving the Komkom community better,” he said.

Chisom Dike, representing Eleme/Oyigbo/Tai Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives commended PHED for restoring electricity back to the community.

According to him, the blackout affected economic activities as many businesses in the area had to shut down due to the blackout.

On his part, the Oyigbo Local Government Chairman, Okechukwu Nwaogu pleaded adherence to agreements between PHED and Komkom community.

He said that sustenance of the agreement between both parties would lead to industrialisation and more jobs for people of the area