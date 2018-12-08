Rights group launch compendium on 100 notable corruption cases

The Human Environmental Development Agenda will on Sunday in commemoration of the 2018 Anti-corruption Day launch a compendium on 100 notable corruption cases in Nigeria..

The publication covers cases of mind boggling corruption instances up to the end of November this year.

The book was put together by a team of researchers drawn from the media, academic and human rights communities.

It is the first of such publications on corruption in Nigeria by any civil society organisation.

The presentation of the compendium scheduled for Radisson Hotel in Lagos will attract notable anti-corruption campaigners from Nigeria and across the world.

In a weekend statement signed by HEDA Chairman, Lanre Suraj, the publication brings into sharp focus some of the most outstanding corruption cases in Nigeria.

Suraj said the work will reinvigorate the public spirit in the quest for transparency and good governance in Nigeria.

He said: “The campaign against corruption cannot be achieved by the government alone. The people needed to drive the process and own the initiative. The launching of the compendium represents a milestone in the long and tortuous journey to a free and transparent society.”

In the introduction to the book Justice Richard Goldstone commended the publication, saying it represents a remarkable achievement that would ensure corruption cases are pursued to their logical and legal ends to see to effective prosecution of financial crimes.

HEDA said the launching is a reminder to corrupt officials that the bell will continue to toll their names for ever in the dark book of history.

It said: “We realise that to keep the anti-corruption light aglow, Nigerians must be constantly remembered about striking corruption cases that have left eternal scars on the psyche of Nigerians.”