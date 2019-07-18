The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to commence construction of houses for Internally Displaced Persons and returnees in Borno.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. Zainab Gimba at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Gimba said that there had been an increase in humanitarian crisis affecting the people of Bama, Ngala, Kala Balge areas of Borno.

She blamed the situation on lack of preparedness of relevant agencies to cater for the large number of persons living in IDP camps.

Gimba said that the returnees from the neighbouring countries of Niger and Cameroon are over 700,000.

Gimba said that most IDPs and returnees undergo untold hardships to get basic needs of livelihood like food, shelter and clothing.

She said most of the residents of Bama, Ngala, Kala Balge areas were going through traumatic experiences, which were affecting their physical, psychological, emotional, mental, economic and social well-being.

According to her, humanitarian development partners are reluctant in continuing to offer assistance to the displaced persons and returnees because of the deplorable state of road infrastructure in Maiduguri-Gamboru, Maiduguri-Bama-Banki and Gamboru- Rann.

Gimba said that if nothing is done to ameliorate the situation, the humanitarian crisis will further worsen with the onset of the rains which would create a major food shortage for the people.

The lawmaker stressed the need to ensure the security of lives and property of the displaced persons so that they could return to their homes to resume their normal lives.

The house recommended the rehabilitation of roads in Maiduguri-Gamboru, Maiduguri-Bama-Banki and Gamboru- Rann.

The green chamber sought for collaboration with development partners to enable then resume the provision of humanitarian services for the people.

The lower chamber also urged the National Emergency Management Agency and the Borno State Emergency Management Agency to expeditiously provide relief materials to the IDPs and returnees.

The lawmakers urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to carry out returnees’ registration in Bama, Ngala, Kala Balge areas for identification purposes.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, mandated the Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Refugees and Initiatives on North

East (when constituted) to ensure compliance.