Remains of Goje’s wife set to arrive, burial date fixed

The corpse of Hajiya Yelwa, the wife of the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, has arrived the country.

Hajia Goje died in the United States of America.

The family in a statement by Ahmad Mohammed Goje said the corpse has left the United States of America and it would soon arrive the country.

The funeral prayer, according to the family, has been fixed for Thursday by 2pm at the Emir’s Palace in Gombe.

The family had earlier postponed the funeral of the former first lady twice following the challenges of securing an aircraft to convey her corpse to the country