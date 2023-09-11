Rehabilitation of 135 roads: Wike cautions contractors against breach

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has cautioned contractors handling the rehabilitation of 135 roads in the capital city and civil engineering services against contract variations.

Wike, who gave the warning while inaugurating the projects in Abuja Monday, said that the project would be completed in six months.

He said that the FCT would pay all the contractors their money to enable them to complete the project within the agreed timeline.

“To the contractors, let me warn you now, all these things you are doing with engineering services will not work again.

“Nothing like variation; it will not work. Kobo, one naira, in the next seven days it becomes N15, it will not work again; it will not work, so don’t even try it. There is no variation in this job.

“We have the money to pay you. So, if you like to go to engineering services and do anything with them, it will not work.

“We are paying you your money and I assure you that nobody will owe you a dime. We are going to pay you and you must finish within the time we have agreed with you,” he said.

He also told the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Olusade Adesola, that he would not entertain any paper asking for reconsideration or a file for unanticipated issues, saying that “everything has been considered and anticipated”.

The Minister urged residents to support the contractors to enable them to finish the job on time, adding that no development comes without some pains.

He also solicited for the support of traditional rulers to ensure that youths and all residents of their communities support the contractors to deliver the job on time.

Wike thanked the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu, for publicly declaring the council chairmen readiness to work with the FCT Administration for the interest of FCT residents.

Earlier, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that the FCT Administration had recorded significant achievements in the transformation of the capital city in the three weeks of Mr Project (Wike) in office.

Mahmoud said that the issue of streetlight had been addressed; the problem of sanitation was being attended to, and the road infrastructure would be transformed to impact positively on the residents.

Also, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Adesola, said that the projects involved the rehabilitation and resurfacing of 135 existing roads and remedial works on bridges in various districts of the FCT.

“This transformative project, according to him, will significantly impact the lives of the people of the federal capital,” he said.

He urged the contractors to meet the timeline agreed for the projects to be delivered, saying “your money is available for payment; it is up to you to work and get paid.

On his part, Ahmed Hadi, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, said that a substantial number of the roads in Phase I, developed since the 1980 had deteriorated.

Hadi said that the project would involve scarification and removal of the existing asphalt in some locations while in other places it would be asphalt overlay.

He said that the 135 roads in Wuse, Garki, some areas in Maitama and Asokoro would be involved, covering 42 kilometres.

“When completed, there will be enhanced traffic flow and reduction in travel time and the roads will be a bit safer,” he said.

The Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Muktar Betara, expressed confidence in the ability of Wike to deliver on the transformative agenda for the FCT.

He assured the minister of the committee’s support to enable him to succeed in his task of making FCT the desired destination of all Nigerians.

Similarly, the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, thanked the minister for taking a giant step to deliver the dividend of democracy to the residents of the city and assured him of the traditional council support.

In his remark, Maikalangu commended Wike for the laudable feat, and appealed that the gesture be extended to rural communities to complement efforts of the six Area Councils in accelerating development in the area.

He assured the Minister of the support of the council chairmen to ensure the completion of the projects.

Responding on behalf of the contractors, Mr Obada Zabadne, Chief Executive Officer, ZBMC Ltd, acknowledged the government’s confidence and trust to deliver quality projects.

He assured the Minister of the contractors’ commitment to achieve beyond expectations and within agreed time.