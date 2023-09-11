NMA disclaims suspected quack doctor in Plateau 

The Plateau chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has distanced itself from the activities of Noah Kekere, a suspected fake doctor in Jos.

The association’s disclaimer is contained in a statement jointly signed by Dr Bapigaan Audu and Dr Istifanus Bako, its Chairman and Public Relations Officer (PRO) respectively and made available to newsmen Monday in Jos.

Kekere, who allegedly claimed to be a medical doctor, was recently arrested after he was accused of harvesting a woman’s kidney during a surgery.

The group stated that its investigation on the allegation showed that Kekere is not a medical doctor.

READ ALSO:

“This is to inform the public and all concerned that Mr Noah Kekere, who is currently being investigated over allegations of harvesting vital organs, is not a medical doctor.

”Diligent investigation by the association has revealed that he is a quack, pretending to be a doctor.

”Further information will be made public after further investigation initiated by the NMA and Nigerian Police Force,” the body added.

Kekere was arrested by the police after a businessman, one Alhaji Kamal, accused him of removing one of his wife’s kidneys during surgery in 2018.

Kamal said that his wife, Kehinde, had been suffering from chronic stomach pain for the past five years and was rushed to Kekere’s clinic located in the Nasarawa Gwom Community of Jos North Local Government Area.

According to him, Kekere carried out a medical diagnosis on his wife and concluded that she had ruptured appendicitis and needed urgent surgery.