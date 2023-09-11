NASS Election Tribunal sacks three LP members in Abia

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia the Abia State capital, has sacked three House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the ruling Labour Party (LP).
A panel of the tribunal led by Justice Adeyinka Aderebgbe, sacked the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency, Ibe Okwara Osunwa, for non-compliance with the electoral act 2022, in a petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) in the election, Chief Daniel Okeke.
The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Osunwa and issue a new one to Okeke.
Another panel led by Justice Hajaratu Hajjo Lawa nullified the election of Munachim Alozie, representing Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency.