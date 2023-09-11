Correctional Centre, Kwara Command, gets new Controller

A new Controller of Corrections, Adeyinka Adebayo, Monday assumed duty at the Kwara Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Adebayo took over from the outgoing Controller of Corrections, Salami Abdulraheem, at the command’s headquarters in Ilorin.

Abdulraheem has been transferred to the Oyo State Command to take over as Controller of Corrections.

Abdulraheem expressed his appreciation of the command’s staff for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure, urging them to reciprocate such to his successor.

Adebayo was redeployed from Cross River to take over the mantle of leadership in Kwara.

“I will consolidate on the achievements of my predecessor and I solicit your cooperation and support in the actualisation of my mandate to the service,” he told the command’s staff.