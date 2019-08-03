The Police Service Commission says the aptitude test held for police constable candidates in Enugu State on Saturday was hitch free.

News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored the aptitude test at Federal Government College, Enugu, reports that the exercise went on very smoothly except for the slight delay in its commencement due to logistics challenges.

NAN reports that despite the slight delay, the candidates and their supervisors conducted themselves in an orderly manner and complied with all PSC rules.

Speaking to NAN, shortly after the exercise, Emmanuel Ibe, Director Zonal Offices Coordination of PSC, said that the success of the exercise was as a result of team work.

He said: “The PSC and police officers and men from the Police Command in Enugu State made the test a success.

“We also worked very well and closely to ensure that candidates write in a conducive environment.’’

Ibe, who is also the Team Coordinator for Aptitude Test in Enugu State, noted that the candidates were orderly even when there was slight delay.

He said: “I am impressed with their conducts. They comported themselves very well and they are very willing and excited to get the job.’’

On the slight delay, the director noted that the question papers for the aptitude test came in late to prevent leakage.

He said: “While the process of photocopying it to about 2,000 candidates and each with two copies of 25 questions was not easy given the power supply challenge the team faced.’’

One of the candidates, Emeka Ugwu, noted that the test was good, adding that the PSC provided conducive, well-lit halls as well as good writing tables and chairs for the exercise.

He said: “I must say that the arrangement was okay and the hall also conducive for the test.’’

Another candidate, Chioma Madu, said that the test and the time given to answer the objective questions were considerably good.

Madu said: “I believe I will scale through the test since I had enough time to go through my questions and I answered correctly as well.’’

NAN recalls that no fewer than 1,795 police constable candidates were invited to write the aptitude test as part of their academic recruitment screening.

Successful candidates from the aptitude test will proceed to Police College, Oji River for training.