Recession hindering my zeal to deliver dividends of democracy – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said the current recession in the country had hindered his zeal to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Tambuwal stated this in Sokoto on Sunday at the quarterly stakeholders’ meeting of All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said: “We came with the zeal to work, but the unfortunate situation we found ourselves, has slowed us down.

“Yet, we have been promptly paying salaries and other workers’ entitlements, as well as pensions and gratuities.

“We have also completed most of the inherited projects; some are ongoing, while we have initiated additional projects.

“The present administration will not abandon any projects, which would be evenly spread across the state.”

Tambuwal commended the existing cordial relationship between the three arms of government in the state, and also lauded the sustained support of members of the party, as well as the generality of the people of the state.

He solicited for sustained prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari to get better and come back to the country to continue with the good work he had started.

Also speaking, Senator Aliyu Wamakko stressed the need for the sustained unity of the party, as well as that of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Suleiman Danmadamin-Isa, said that the meeting was aimed at brainstorming on developments in the party at the state level.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by: the National Vice Chairman, North West, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir; Speaker, State House of Assembly, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji; national and state assemblies’ members, among others.

