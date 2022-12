The full manifesto of the Labour Party has been made available online by the party.

The Eagle Online recalls that the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, made it public.

Obi presented the manifesto to Nigerians on Saturday.

The Eagle Online also recalls that the former two-term Governor of Anambra State had before Saturday disowned an earlier manifesto that circulated on social media.

Attachment:

Obi-BabaAhmed-Manifesto-03-12-22