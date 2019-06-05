A rape complaint filed against Juventus’ star Cristiano Ronaldo in the US, which decreased the club’s shares by 15 per cent, was dropped, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The request for the complaint to be dropped was filed last month at the Nevada State court in Las Vegas.

The document does not say whether the woman who accused Ronaldo has reached an agreement with him, Bloomberg said.

The New York Times said in March that Juventus, the Italian league’s champion, would not participate in the US International Champions Cup this summer to prevent Ronaldo from being detained in the US regarding this case.

In September last year, US 34-year-old Katheryn Mayorga had filed a complaint against Ronaldo for a crime allegedly committed in 2009.

The case was reopened after the woman presented new information on the alleged rape, collaborating with authorities in the investigation.

In Nevada, sexual offences are not determined if they are not appropriately reported to authorities.

The defence of Ronaldo always said what happened between him and Mayorga was by mutual agreement.