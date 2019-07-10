Nigeria Premier Football League side, Rangers International FC of Enugu, has appointed former national team defender, Benedict Ugwu, as caretaker coach of the club.

The Flying Antelopes General Manager, Prince Davidson Owumi, who disclosed this, said Ugwu would take charge of the club pending the appointment of a substantive coach.

Owumi said: “There is no room for any vacuum. Ugwu has shown through his actions and technical contributions that he has what it takes to lead our team on a caretaker basis.

“While playing for the senior national team and Rangers, Benedict distinguished himself. He’s also gotten the ‘Never Say Die’ spirit. Even when he took his game oversea, he was a great ambassador of club and country.

“He also showed some great stuff with the feeder team. Naturally, it is the belief of management that he has what it takes to guide us before a substantive technical adviser come around.”

Ugwu came to limelight with the defunct BCC Lions of Gboko, helping the club to win the Challenge Cup, now AITEO Cup, and CAF Cup Winners Cup in 1990.

He was also adjudged as Nigeria’s best player and third best player on the continent.

Ugwu was a member of the Rangers team that won the national Challenge Cup in 1983 and 1984 before joining El-Kanemi Warriors and 3SC where he also excelled before venturing overseas.

“Surugede,” as Coach Benedict Ugwu is fondly called, is a National Institute for Sport, Lagos and CAF coaching license holder.