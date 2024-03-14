Ramadan: Muslim professionals’ group tasks government, citizens on nation building

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has tasked Nigerian leaders at all levels to govern with utmost fear of Allah.

Similarly, the organisation called on the led to give maximum support to the government, so that the country could regain her lost glory before long.

These were contained in a special Ramadan message jointly signed by the group’s National Amir Engr. Kamil Olalekan and the Public Affairs Secretary, Alhaji Muideen Adeleke, on Thursday.

The Companion posited that the 2024 Ramadan fasting could not have come at a better time, other than now that the country is faced with enormous challenges in virtually all facets.

“No country has ever developed without passing through the turbulence. But patriotism on the part of the government and the governed, makes most of them overcome their teething challenges” the statement said.

The Muslim group equally enjoined the Nigerian youth not to lose hope in the nation, but join the legion of forward-looking individuals, whose belief in the Nigerian project remains unshaken.

It cautioned Nigerians to refrain from sabotaging government programmes, still, urged leaders to strive and make contingency plans that would alleviate the excruciating hardship facing the majority of citizens.

The Companion maintained that rather than curse the leaders in frustration, the ongoing Ramadan season provides a veritable window for the righteous to explore, in the overall interest of the nation.

The group added: “It is imperative that adherents of Islam take maximum advantage of the ongoing Ramadan fast to seek restitution through various meritorious deeds, instead of venting their anger on the leaders.”

The Companion also reminded the adherents of Islam of the need to prioritise giving out charity to assist many less privileged so as to partake in the all-important annual spiritual rebirth.

Against this background, The Companion congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion of the 1445 AH (2024) Ramadan season, restating that the period offers an ample opportunity to seek the face of Allah, so that the country could successfully navigate through the myriad of her socio-economic challenges.

The Eagle Online reports that most countries all over the world commenced fasting on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The fasting which is the fourth pillar of Islam is to last for 29 or 30 days, with Muslims waking up in midnight for sahr (early morning meal), breaking the fast at sunset, as well as engaging in many spiritually-rewarding activities, such as giving alms, among others.