Ramadan: Group holds lecture in honour of Olubadan

An Islamic group, the Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organization in Nigeria (FASON), has announced readiness to host Ramadan lecture in honour of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun,.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Islamic body and made available to newsmen Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The statement said that the lecture, which is expected to hold at the Ali-Iwo Palace of the Olubadan Saturday, April 1 at 2.00 p.m., is to feature special prayers for the progress of Ibadanland.

It said that the lecture with the theme ‘The Royal Da’wah: Ali-Iwo Dynasty in Ibadan History’, would be delivered by Sheikh Tajudeen AbdulKareem Al-Adabiyy (Baba L’agbeni), the FASON National Amir.

The statement said that the National Amir would be supported by Sheikh Mos’hud Ibrahim (Baba L’ofa), the FASON National Council of Ulamah and Mallam Salisu Lukman (Al-Barmu), the Director of Education, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Oyo State.

JIBWIS is a leading Nigeria-based Faith Based Organization with millions of followers, more than 100,000 Mosques.

Among those expected at the event are members of Olubadan Advisory Council and other eminent personalities, while the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakry, would be the Spiritual Father of the day.

The statement said that guests would be received by Senator Kola Balogun (APC-Oyo South), Chief Hassan Olawale Giwa, the Asiwaju Adini Musulumi of Ibadanland, and Alhaji Tajudeen Aremu, a former Oyo State Head of Service.

Others are: Alhaji Moshood Giwa, the Chief Imam of Ali-Iwo Central Mosque, and Alhaji Daud Balogun, the Mogaji Agba of Ali-Iwo.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflections.