Ramadan: Ansar-ud-deen tasks leaders on equality, welfare of citizens

Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria has urged leaders at all levels to fear Allah and ensure equality of all citizens irrespective of their religious, tribal and political affiliations.

The Chairman, Northern States’ Council Missioners of Ansar-ud-deen, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani-Bello, made the call at the 28th Annual Ramadan lecture and Special Prayer for the nation held at the society’s Mosque, Maitama-Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of of the lecture was: “Ramadan: Islam and Good Governance, the Role of Muslims”.

Ajani-Bello, who was the Guest Lecturer at the event, also emphasised the need for leaders to take the issues bordering on the welfare and well-being of the citizens more seriously.

He said: “As a leader, you have to govern well. Everybody is very important to you either being a Muslim or Christian inasmuch as you are their leader.

“You must look at their welfare, it is very important and you should allow them to advise you because you should have advisers among them those who can advise you constructively and if you listen to their advice, it will guide you.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-deen, Abuja Mosque, Dr Musa Olaife, enjoined all the newly elected and reelected leaders to fulfill their campaign promises.

“Our leaders, especially the newly elected ones need to be very upright and sincere in their dealings and fulfill all their promises, because we are tired of promise and fail; it is too much in this country,” he said.

Also, the Co-Chairperson of the Day and daughter of the President-elect, Folashade Tinubu, appealed to all Nigerians to intensify prayers for the success of the incoming government of Sen. Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Sen Kashim Shettima.

She said: “I appreciate all Nigerians that supported and voted them and it is not over yet, we need to pray for them to do the needful.

“We also need to pray for them to be able to do things that will satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Abuja branch of the society, Alhaji Mohammad Olayiwola implored all Muslims to justify the benevolence of Allah on them by sharing their prosperity with the less privileged in the society.

He also enjoined Muslims to donate raw food items, cash and other resources to the poor in seeking Allah’s blessings on their lives and assets.

Olayiwola said: “This year’s Ramadan theme reminds us of the emulation of our Islamic leader and role model, Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in government as a leader and the governed.”

NAN reports that the high point of the event was the offering of special national prayer for an end to the socioeconomic as well as the security challenges facing the country and enhanced peace, progress and development of the land.