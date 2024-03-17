Rain: Lagos intensifies cleaning of drainage channels, canals

As part of efforts to actualise its promise to sustain a flood free state, the Lagos State Government has intensified dredging and cleaning of major drainage channels and canals across the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this affirmation on Sunday.

Wahab spoke when he led state officials on the continuation of an inspection tour to some parts of the state on Sunday.

He explained that the redesigning and reconstruction of system 44 drainage channel after the removal of structures on the setback will prevent flooding in the Lekki axis when the rains commence.

Addressing journalists after the tour, Wahab said the system 44 drainage, which is about 5km, is a major channel that cuts across Lekki Scheme II, Gedegede Community, Ikota GRA, Cluster 1/Ivy Homes and Megamond Estate.

He added that the dredging and lining of the canal will ameliorate the difficulties encountered in these areas during the rainy season and also save lives and properties.

According to him: “I would like to appeal to all residents to take ownership of public infrastructure provided by the government in their communities, ensure they protect the canals and drains from refuse dumping and do away with encroaching on canals and drainage right of way.”

At a meeting with chiefs and Baales in the Lekki 2 area, the contractor that will work on the concrete lining was formally introduced to them, seeking their cooperation to ensure timely completion.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser, Environment, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretaries Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, and Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Adetoun Popoola; General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Tunde Ajayi; General Manager, Lagos State Waste Water Management Office, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi; and some Directors.

Earlier the team also inspected the ongoing enforcement action for the re-establishment of drainage setbacks in Pele Wura/Ladylak Collector drain, Kofo Abayomi and Aerodrome Collector drain, all in Apapa.

The team also visited System 157, Ochird Road, Lekki, where properties that fall within the approved meters setback of the channels were issued abatement notices before commencement of enforcement action.

Wahab said: “We are cleaning up our infrastructure and making them more resilient and this will be done continuously all year round, manually and mechanically across the state.”

The Commissioner also visited Ilabere Drainage Channel, off McPherson Road, Ikoyi, where he directed immediate cleaning of the channels and serving of abatement notices to contractors who were in the habit of illegally placing their construction materials on the road, thereby disrupting free flow of traffic.

Wahab expressed satisfaction with the recent removal of shanties on the Coastal road, Mayegun and Jakande area of Lekki, reminding residents that no government is out to hurt its citizens, adding that what was done in Mayegun/Jakande is being done for overriding public interest.

He added that during the enforcement activities, some individuals were caught parading arms and these suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authorities and will be charged to court and jailed, if found guilty.

He warned all those who have erected structures on setbacks and alignments of the channels to remove them or have them removed and advised residents to desist from the illegal act and have a change of heart towards the environment.

He advised pedestrians to always use the pedestrian bridges and avoid endangering their lives by crossing the highways as they will face the wrath of law when caught.

Rotimi-Akodu said the State Government has zero tolerance for environmental abuse, especially drainage blockage, saying people should desist from building on drainages and residents should avoid dumping refuse in them as such act is unacceptable.

He said: “Lagosians must desist from dumping refuse in drainage channels, blocking of drainages with building materials and stop the acts of compromising drainage alignment such as building and erection of structures on drainage setbacks among others.”

He stressed that the ultimate goal of clearing and dredging of the drainage channels and canals is to allow easy passage of rainstorm water during the rainy season.