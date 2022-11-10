Qatar 2022: Hakim Ziyech features in Morocco World Cup squad

Walid Regragui has named his Morocco squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, selecting Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech in his 26-player group.

Ziyech has recently spent time in the international wilderness, while he has also barely featured for his Premier League side since the arrival of Graham Potter.

However, the 29-year-old features in a talented crop of players that are captained by former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss.

As well as having Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou between the sticks, Regragui is blessed with a high-profile defence which includes Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi and West Ham United centre-back Nayef Aguerd.

Amine Harit, now at Marseille, is the star name in midfield, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat also expected to play a key role in the team.

Queens Park Rangers man Ilias Chair will hope to link the midfield to the attack during stages of the tournament, where Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri should lead the line.

Former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal, now at Angers, may also have an important part to play if Morocco are to challenge for a place in the knockout stages.

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in a group alongside European heavyweights Belgium and Croatia, as well as North American representatives Canada.

Morocco get their campaign underway with a showdown against Croatia in Al Khor on November 23.

Morocco’s 2022 World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir Mohamedi (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad AC).

Defenders: Romain Saiss (Besiktas), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Dar (Brest), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad AC).

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Amine Harit (Marseille), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad AC), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Bilal El Khannous (Genk).

Attackers: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Walid Cheddira (Bari).





