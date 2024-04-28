Prince Harry, wife to visit Nigeria

The Duke and Duchess, His Royal Highness Prince Harry alongside his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan are set to visit Nigeria in May.

This was announced in a communique signed by Director, Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Tukar Gasau, on Sunday.

According to Gusau, during their stay in the country, they will be meeting with Service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi- sporting event which offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women.

It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation. The Invictus games has about 500 participants at the last outing and 21 nations in attendance, including Nigeria which made a headway with gold and Bronze at its first outing last year.

The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later in the year.

The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru who was in Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria.