Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: Your lavish spending killing Nigeria

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has blasted the government of President Bola Tinubu for what he termed lavish spending.

Primate Ayodele said this in the early hours of Sunday in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He made it known that President Tinubu is destroying Nigeria’s economy instead of looking for ways to repair it.

He noted that the economy of Nigeria will not smile with the attitude of the government which involves lavish unnecessary spending.

He said: “President Tinubu is further destroying Nigeria’s economy instead of looking for ways to repair it.

“The unnecessary lavish spending isn’t helping the country.

“Sometimes I wonder if these government officials don’t know what is going on because if they do, the government shouldn’t be buying some things at this trying time.

“I still don’t see our economy smiling in 2025, the government should cut cost, the government is killing the economy with all these unnecessary expenditure, Nigeria is in real trouble but the government is acting like it doesn’t care.”

The prophet further reacted to the China Summit that was attended by about 50 African countries, making it known that China will mortgage Nigeria’s future for the next 100 years.

Ayodele explained that Nigeria has all it needs to be independent of foreign loans, but the government is too lazy to put necessary things in place for Nigeria’s freedom.

The prophet stated that there is no amount of refinery that can help Nigeria until the government is ready to do the needful.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that Nigeria has all it takes, but we are still going to China to beg for money.

“These loans will suffer Nigeria’s economy and China is about to mortgage the future of Nigeria.

“With the way this economy is going, they will only talk, the government is confused.

“Our mineral resources can lift us from borrowing but our government isn’t responsible. Nigeria will be in a huge debt that will make the rich and poor cry in less than nine months.

“Dollar cannot come down and petrol will not reduce because 10000 of Dangote’s refinery, Port Harcourt refinery can save us except the government does needful.”

