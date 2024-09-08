NAFDAC accuses church of selling unregistered miracle soap, water

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has accused Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries of Km 5, Effurun-Sapele Road in Delta State of selling unregistered miracle soap and water to the public.

The agency made the allegation in a statement it made available to the media on Sunday following petitions it received.

NAFDAC said the petitioners accused Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries of advertising a miracle water and miracle soap with healing and miracle claims.

It said the products are being sold to unsuspecting members of the public by the church.

Omoto was said to have showcased the use of the miracle water and miracle soap on social media to heal barrenness.

He claimed that the women would carry twins if they used the soap.

He openly told his congregation that the soap is NAFDAC registered, thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims.

The statement said the petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims: Miracle and Healing Water; River Jordan Water; Miracle Water from the Pool of Bethsaida; A new beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water; Water of life; Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L); A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water; and Father Smelled Perfume.

Upon receipt of the petitions, NAFDAC, through the Director Post Marketing Surveillance NAFDAC, contacted the Delta State Coordinator to ascertain the existence or records of any transaction with the Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries and the products in Delta State Office.

The Coordinator was also directed to visit the Ministry to establish the veracity of the claims in the petitions and take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the ministry where the miracle water and other products are produced.

The State Coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for N3000 from the Ministries and took the pictures.

On August 14, 2024, the State Coordinator Delta State visited the Mercy Land Ministry and met the Head of Service, Ogunleye Fufeyin, and Chief Security Officer.

The officials denied producing miracle and healing water or soap even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase.

They claimed that only the logo and address on the label were theirs, but not the product.

The HoS added that they only have a pool of Bethsaida water, which is spiritual and artificial.

The HoS requested time to meet with other staff and returned.

He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO.

On August 27, 2024, a team of Investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC and Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods visited the Ministry to commence investigation on the place of purchase or the manufacturing site for possible sample collection, for laboratory analysis, but the officials did not cooperate with the team.

Letters of invitation were issued to the officials to report on August 28, 2024, but it was not honoured.

The company instead submitted a legal document at NAFDAC Headquarters, Abuja on August 28, 2024 and asked to come back on September 3, 2024 to organise their document before coming.

The Agency then gave the Prophet till August 29 to report at investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC Office, Asaba, the Delta State capital, for further necessary investigation.

Investigation and Enforcement Asaba waited for the Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries officials based on their earlier request to report for commencement of investigation, but they still refused to show up.

On September 3, 2024, they forwarded some documents instead asking for more time to report.

In a document, made available to NAFDAC Office in the evening of September 3, the faith organisation claimed to have entered into a production contract agreement with Globod Table Water, Km 4, DSC Expressway, Otokutu, Delta State without the knowledge of NAFDAC State Office in Delta State.

The statement, signed by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, added: “This act is illegal according to the extant rules and regulations on commercial production.

“In continuation of our investigation NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement has sealed Globod Table Water factory for aiding and abetting the production, sale and advertisement of unregistered and unwholesome Miracle Water under the pretext of Fake NAFDAC Registration Number.

“At this point, it is very clear that Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5, is not ready to present itself for investigation of production and advertisement of suspected falsified, unwholesome, and unregistered ‘Miracle’ products.

“NAFDAC wishes to inform the public that none of these products being advertised and sold are registered with NAFDAC.

“The public is also being advised to stop patronizing any of these Miracle products. NAFDAC is a scientific organization that is guided by verifiable scientific facts before registering any product.

“In the meantime, we will continue with our investigation into the activities of this faith organization with regards to products within our mandates that have been reported to be manufactured and sold by them. I want to use this opportunity to warn either faith organizations against illegal production of regulated product without requisite regulatory requirements.

“I want to assure Nigerians of our resolve to continue safeguarding health of the citizens.”

