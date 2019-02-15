Presidential poll: Dokubo solicits support for Buhari

The Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has urged the people of Niger Delta to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 poll, for rapid development of the region.

Dokubo made the call at the foundation laying of a vocational training centre of the amnesty programme in Gelegele, Edo State.

In a statement issued by Murphy Ganagana, his Special Assistant, Media, on Friday in Abuja, Dokubo assured Niger Delta citizens that the President would not leave the region behind in his determination to transform the country.

He said: “I urge you to be united in pursuit of a common vision and support Buhari for rapid development of the region through the instrumentality of the Amnesty Programme and other interventionist agencies.

“Our people should know that they are all part of the programme which was set up by late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who brought the demands and aspirations of the Niger Delta people to the bare.

“The late President knew that for a long time we had not gained from whatever was produced in the country.

“So this is the vehicle to achieve the two aims of peaceful development and economic enhancement of our people and Buhari has promised that this programme will not end.

“The people of Gelegele must benefit from the project. Their children will be sent to school and there will be peace in the community.

“Amnesty is a programme of the Federal Government to assist those of us, who need help in different parts of Niger Delta.’’

Dokubo further added that every Niger Delta citizen has a role to play in the programme.

He reiterated that Buhari would never leave the people of Niger Delta behind, because without the region it would be difficult to maintain the country.

He added: “So let us know the role we are going to play to ensure sustainable peace in the country.’’