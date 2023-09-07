Presidential Aide loses mother, Tinubu condoles with him

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deep condolences to his Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, on the passing of his mother, Ifejola Esther Dada, into glory.

His condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement on Thursday, Ngelale said: “The President joins the friends and well-wishers of the Dada family in mourning the irreparable loss of their beloved wife and mother, who was an outstanding educator and devoted years of her professional life to providing quality and affordable education for the least privileged members of society.

“President Tinubu notes that as the President of the Association for Formidable Educational Development in Nigeria, Mrs. Dada’s remarkable contributions to the provision of affordable access to quality education at the grassroots will be remembered for generations to come.”

Ngelale quoted Tinubu as having said: “Her memory remains a blessing to the many disadvantaged children who benefited directly from her selfless service as an educator.”

President Tinubu urged Olusegun, his siblings and extended family to find solace in the very worthy and timeless legacies of hard work, patience, forbearance, charity and selflessness that characterised the life of Mama Ifejola Esther Dada.

He also encouraged them to work hard to honour Mama’s deep impact on the education sector by doing good to others and impacting lives by taking care of fellow Nigerians, even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and for divine comfort for the family she lovingly left behind.