DisCo unveils units consumed by different household equipments

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has released to its consumers what each household equipment they use consumes.

The Electricity Distribution Company made this known in a detailed brief to consumers on its social media and other platforms.

Below is the brief as circulated on the social media on Thursday:

NO. OF HRS TO CONSUME 1 UNIT – [1KWH] OF ELECTRICITY

Air-Conditioner

1.5HP: 53.4mins

1HP: 1hr 34mins

2HP: 40.2mins

4HP: 20.4mins

Blender (Medium): 2hrs 22mins

Cooker

1 Plate: 40.2mins

2 Plates + Oven: 18mins

2 Plates: 24mins

4 Plates: 13.2mins

Fan

Ceiling: 11hrs 76mins

Standing: 14hrs 29mins

Table: 25hrs

Kettle

Medium: 27mins

Small: 32.4mins

Lighting Bulb

ALSO READ:

Gabon Transitional Government permits Ali Bongo to travel abroad

How Atiku’s failure to cede ticket to Peter Obi, southerner caused PDP’s loss — VON DG

Obaseki and Shaibu deserve each other, by Azu Ishiekwene

Tungsten Filament: 16hrs 67mins

Energy Saving: 66hrs 67mins

Microwave (Medium): 1hr 11mins

Pressing Iron

Dry: 49.8mins

Steam: 30mins

Refrigerator

Large: 7hrs 14mins

Medium: 10hrs

Small: 12hrs 5mins

TV

300W: 3hrs 33mins

100W: 10hrs

Toaster

Large: 42.6mins

Medium: 1hr

Small: 1hr 33mins

Washing Machine

Spinning, Dryer: 28.8mins

Spinning: 2hrs 7mins

Water Dispenser: 1hr 43mins

Source: Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.