DisCo unveils units consumed by different household equipments

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has released to its consumers what each household equipment they use consumes.
The Electricity Distribution Company made this known in a detailed brief to consumers on its social media and other platforms.
Below is the brief as circulated on the social media on Thursday:
NO. OF HRS TO CONSUME 1 UNIT – [1KWH] OF ELECTRICITY
Air-Conditioner
1.5HP: 53.4mins
1HP: 1hr 34mins
2HP: 40.2mins
4HP: 20.4mins
Blender (Medium): 2hrs 22mins
Cooker
1 Plate: 40.2mins
2 Plates + Oven: 18mins
2 Plates: 24mins
4 Plates: 13.2mins
Fan
Ceiling: 11hrs 76mins
Standing: 14hrs 29mins
Table: 25hrs
Kettle
Medium: 27mins
Small: 32.4mins
Lighting Bulb
Tungsten Filament: 16hrs 67mins
Energy Saving: 66hrs 67mins
Microwave (Medium): 1hr 11mins
Pressing Iron
Dry: 49.8mins
Steam: 30mins
Refrigerator
Large: 7hrs 14mins
Medium: 10hrs
Small: 12hrs 5mins
TV
300W: 3hrs 33mins
100W: 10hrs
Toaster
Large: 42.6mins
Medium: 1hr
Small: 1hr 33mins
Washing Machine
Spinning, Dryer: 28.8mins
Spinning: 2hrs 7mins
Water Dispenser: 1hr 43mins
Source: Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.