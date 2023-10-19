President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.
This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
In the statement on Thursday in Abuja, he said the President’s withdrawal of the nomination is with immediate effect.
Also Read:
- President Tinubu withdraws nomination of FERMA Chairman
- Tinubu wants to stall release of FBI files, Atiku’s aide alleges
- Pandemonium as prison van carrying inmates involved in accident in Ilorin
- Retrospect: The Asaba Accord, grand betrayal and heroism of G5 Governors, by Solomon Nmam Okocha
- Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote, others bid Akintola Williams farewell
Ngelale said the withdrawal would not, however, affect other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.