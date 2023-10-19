President Tinubu withdraws nomination of FERMA Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement on Thursday in Abuja, he said the President’s withdrawal of the nomination is with immediate effect.

Also Read:

Ngelale said the withdrawal would not, however, affect other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.