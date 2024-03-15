President Tinubu appoints DG for BDCA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

Dr. George holds a PhD in Construction Management, an MSc in Quantity Surveying and Construction Engineering, and a B.Tech in Quantity Surveying.

He is a fellow of the Certified Institute of Practising Professionals, USA; a fellow of the Association of Strategy Professionals, USA; and a member of other distinguished associations.

Dr. George is a former commissioner for works in Rivers State.

Ngelale said: The President expects that the new Director-General will discharge his duties with integrity, diligence, and dedication for the effective administration of the agency, and management of critical policies and programmes in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda for border communities development.”