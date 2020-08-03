The Presidency has expressed its opposition to the planned nationwide protest by the Trade Union Congress on the alleged inaction of President Muhammadu Buhari on the high level corruption in some Federal Government agencies and parastatals.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed the opposition in a statement on Monday.

The TUC had in a statement said it will embark on a nationwide protest over President Buhari’s “inaction over the high-level of corruption uncovered at the Niger Delta Development Agency (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).”

But reacting, Shehu said the protest was ill advised and totally uncalled for, considering that there are ongoing investigations in the cases by both the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

He said the processes must be allowed to run their full courses.

He added: “It is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek ‘action,’ meaning punishment against offenders before proper investigation, trial and conviction.

“The President has made it clear that the allegations that have surfaced clearly ‘constitute a breach of trust’ and as the investigations take hold and close out, all those found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

“The TUC, as an enlightened group of labour Unionists, should indeed voice their indignation whenever such acts are being unearthed.

“However the expectation will be for it to also raise the bar higher, in terms of the debate concerning the impact of such allegations on our ability, to create and retain employment, attract investment, improve the living conditions of its members and citizens, and how a preponderance of these heinous crimes decimates any gains being made in other spheres.

“The world is confronted with a global public health crisis, decline in economic growth, and expanding areas of conflict by non-state actors.

“All these ills in their singular or combined form are consuming every nation. Nigeria is no exception; we must hold the line and lock arms that way we rid ourselves of these existential issues whilst we grapple with those that are our own homegrown problems.

“This administration is committed to doing just that, and organizations like the TUC should be extending a hand in supporting such a fight that is in our collective interest.”