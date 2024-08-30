Premier League’s biggest rivalry reignites as Man United hosts Liverpool By Ayomide Oriade

The biggest rivalry in English football will take centre stage this weekend when Manchester United square up against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Both teams are the most successful in English football history, with 20 and 19 league titles respectively.

For the first time in their 175 encounters, the rivals will have Dutch managers in their dugouts.

Eric Ten Hag’s men knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the quarter-finals last season and completed the damage by denting their league title hopes with a 2-2 draw in April.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick off at 4 pm on Sunday, live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66.

Manchester United lost to Brighton Hove Albion in their last match and will aim to end Arne Slot’s perfect start to his Liverpool managerial career.

Slot, in his press conference on Friday said he fully understands the magnitude of the game.

“The atmosphere will be hostile. Every manager that comes to Liverpool knows the importance of the game against United.

“It is similar to the one between Feyenoord and Ajax. This will be my second time at Old Trafford.

“Many of these players have played in this hostile environment before. I only need to prepare them for what to expect from United players because, in my opinion, United play a bit different from the last two seasons,” he said.

Also on Sunday, Chelsea will welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge, for a London derby, at 1:30 pm.

Buoyed by their impressive 6-2 victory away at Wolves last weekend, The Blues will be out for their first home win in the League, against The Eagles, who lost their first two league matches of the season.

In the other Premier League fixtures, Arsenal will welcome Brighton to the Emirates on Saturday, live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66, at 12:30 pm, while Manchester City’s match away at West Ham, will broadcast on the same channel at 5:30 pm.

In the Spanish Laliga, Barcelona will be out for three consecutive wins when they host Real Valladolid, live on DStv ch 204 and GOtv ch 62, at 4 pm on Saturday, while Real Madrid will face Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu, at 8:30 pm on Sunday.

