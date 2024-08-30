Saudi club reach agreement with Osimhen on transfer day deadline

Al-Ahli have reached an agreement with Napoli for Victor Osimhen (25) after the Saudi Arabian side offered an €80 million transfer fee for the Nigerian international.

The club also offered the striker a lucrative four-year contract which would see him earn €35 million per year.

He would also be provided with a release clause.

Chelsea have not given up hope on signing the striker and on Thursday night sent personnel to Naples to try and convince Osimhen to join the club.

However, Osimhen is still thought to be closer to agreeing to the Saudi Arabian side over Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain had been in the race for Osimhen for much of the summer.

However, they reportedly pulled out of negotiations despite suffering an injury to Gonçalo Ramos in the first game of the season.

Osimhen had also been a target last summer when the French champions had sent two offers to Napoli valued at over €100 million.

