A series of exciting Premier League, Serie A, and Champions League matches will be available this weekend on GOtv.

Arsenal, will on Thursday, December 5 seek to secure another win when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirate Stadium. The match is to air live air at 9.15 pm on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32).

Freddie Ljungberg, Arsenal’s interim head coach is currently on the hot streak, as Brighton head to north London.

Following Unai Emery’s sacking, Ljungberg, will be hoping that a strong run of results will earn him the job on a full-time basis. However, there is a glimmer of hope for the Gunners as they are yet to lose at home in the League.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls make the trip to north London having suffered three successive defeats in the top matches.

It’s going to be a great start to the 2019-20 Serie A season as Italian giants, Inter Milan will on Friday, December 6 play host to Roma at the San Siro in what is expected to be a tough game. The match will be live at 8:45 pm on SuperSport Select 5 (channel 36).

The Inter Milan team who have won just one of the last seven Serie A matches have made a stunning start to their season, sitting at the summit of Italy’s top tier after 14 games. As for Paulo Fonseca’s Roma, they are currently in fifth place on 28 points, nine behind the league leaders. They would be putting their best foot forward since they have not beaten Inter since a 3-1 victory in the San Siro back in August 2017.

On Saturday, December 7 Bournemouth will hope to begin their recovery from all their recent losses with their match against Liverpool in England. There has been a total of 11 games between the teams.

AFC Bournemouth have won in 1 of these matchups, while their opponents, Liverpool have won 9 matches. The match is scheduled to air at 4pm on SuperSport select 2 (channel 32).

GOtv subscribers will have the chance to watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match between Borrusia Dortmund and Slavia Prague on SuperSport Select 4 at 9pm. The German club will face a tense final day in Group F and will be taking nothing for granted against a Slavia Prague side who have already earned two draws in the section.

