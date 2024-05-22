Praying man drowns at Lagos beach, divers seek body

The Police said on Wednesday that divers were battling to recover the body of a 30-year-old man who allegedly drowned at the Elegushi Beach, Lagos, where he had gone for prayers.

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He said that a report to the police indicated that the man, simply identified as Samuel, had gone to pray at the beach with his friends.

Hundeyin said that the case was reported to the Ilasan Police Division at about 7.20am on Tuesday by a man whose name was not mentioned.

Hundeyin said that the man’s report revealed that on Tuesday, at midnight, he and three of his friends left Igbesan in Ogun to Elegushi Beach, Lekki for prayers.

The image maker said that the report stated that during the prayer session, at about 4.00 a.m., one of the friends, named Samuel, 30, allegedly drowned.

“The scene was promptly visited by detectives of the division and effort is in progress by divers to recover the corpse.

“The family members of the deceased have been contacted and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.