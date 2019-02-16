Postponement, sacrifice for Nigeria’s democracy -Muoghalu

Chief George Muoghalu, National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress, has called on Nigerians to consider the shift in dates of 2019 general election as a sacrifice for entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.

Muoghalu told newsmen in Nnewi that his party, the APC was not happy with the development but must live with if the postponement can lead to a better and credible process.

The party chieftain chided the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for pointing accusing fingers at APC as masterminds of the postponement, adding that it was only afraid of its own shadows.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission was fully in charge of the election and wholly responsible for its action which the Chairman had owned up to.

He said: “It is funny to say APC is against election, what has APC got to do with the postponement of the elections by INEC, if we don’t want election why am I here?

“The point is that PDP as a party is very scared; they cannot imagine another defeat which is starring them in the face.

“INEC enumerated their own challenges and took the decision; we, the APC are not also happy about it.

“The important thing is that instead of doing haphazardly, it is better at once at a later date and they have just postponed it for one week, I don’t think it should be an issue.

“For the sake of Nigeria, let us make sacrifice for stable democratic process, the important thing is that we want a free, fair and credible election; we are giving them benefit of doubt.

“INEC is in charge and if they think that the infrastructure is not right, they reserve the right to do the right thing.”

Muoghalu expressed confidence that the APC would coast home with victory on February 23 presidential election in spite of the fact that Peter Obi, Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP was from the state.

He said: “PDP came third in the last governorship election in Anambra so they are not in charge, APC is going into this election very strong and we are sure of victory.”