Popular skit maker, Cute Abiola, resigns from Nigerian Navy

Nigerian skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad, aka Cute Abiola, has resigned from the Nigerian Navy.

Cute Abiola, who was once detained over a skit by the Navy, made the announcement via his social media handles.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has offered the 26-year-old appointment as Special Assistant on Creative Industries.

Cute Abiola, who was detained for several weeks for wearing the uniform of a policeman in one of his skits in 2021, said: “With profound gratitude, I deeply appreciate the Nigerian Navy for giving me the uncommon opportunity to imbibe discipline through a regimented procedure in the areas of career development, moral values, work ethics, to mention but a few. I can dauntlessly say (sic) that, I have the required intelligence and human development finesse to continue to live a prosperous life.

“I urge all my fans to join me in appreciating the Chief of Naval Staff and all my senior colleagues for contributing immensely to my career development, while I used their pedestal to realize my duty of protecting and defending our dear Country. Sincerely, Nigerian Navy has become my roadmap to a sustainable career path.

“I am still a part of the Nigerian Navy family, and I promise to continue to positively represent the Nigerian Navy either in Nigeria or abroad. I am proud to have served in Such an institution like the Nigerian Navy.

“I want to sincerely appreciate all my Senior Colleagues, colleagues and junior colleagues who were very instrumental to my success story, for my wish to you is fair winds and following seas, because I know you will remain always faithful. Thank you the Nigerian Navy.”





