Policemen break head of ‘Okada’ rider with stick, flee with his motorcycle + Video

Three policemen have been spotted in a viral video as they attacked a commercial motorcycle rider in Abule Egba area of Lagos State under the Lagos State Police Command.

The policemen, enforcing the law banning the use of motorcycles on certain highways, beat the man to a pulp.

One of them used a stick to continuously hit the rider who was struggling for his motorcycle not to be taken away.

Eventually, one of them succeeded in fleeing with the motorcycle, while the other two, including one in a police t-shirt, jumped into a getaway tricycle, popularly called Marwa.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Lagos State Government had banned the use of commercial motorcycles on highways in the state.

The road on which the altercation took place in Abule Egba area of the state falls under those banned for plying by commercial motorcyclists.