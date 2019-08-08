Fifteen Officers have been commended and rewarded for their gallantry by the Nigerian Police with certificates and undisclosed cash for their outstanding performance in the fight against crimes and criminality in Niger State.

While presenting the awards to the beneficiaries at the Police Officers Mess in Minna on Thursday, the State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, explained that the gesture was in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, to honour hardworking and dedicated police officers that excel in discharging their duties diligently.

According to Usman: “Operatives of Operation Puff Adder arrested a suspected kidnapper linked to the kidnapping of son of a monarch in Ibadan, Oyo State at Kambari village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, where they recovered N6 million.”

He said other exemplary qualities exhibited are the arrest of eight kidnappers and armed robbery suspects where they recovered one AK49, two AK47, one pistol, 153 live ammunition and a Toyota car.

He however said two of the eight suspects were linked to the kidnapping of Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, in Katsina State, that led to his release unhurt recently.

The Commissioner further warned that any officer and man of the police caught violating the rules of engagement would be sanctioned, just as any officer working diligently will be rewarded accordingly.

Usman further stated that during the Sallah festive period, the Police will be fully on ground to ensure maximum security.