Police rescue nine kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command says its operatives have rescued nine people who were abducted on April 11 from Kucheri in Tsafe Local Government Area.

Command spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, said the victims: seven females and two males, were rescued on Thursday.

Shehu said: “The rescue of the victims was sequel to credible information obtained from a good samaritan which the Police used and successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty.

“The victims underwent medical check at the police clinic in Gusau, debriefed by police detectives and thereafter re-united with their families.”

He reassured the general public of the command’s sustained onslaught against the bandits and other criminal elements in the state.