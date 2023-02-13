Police rescue kidnapped victim in Kebbi

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has succeeded in the rescue of one Abdulrahman Abubakar, who was kidnapped in Kebbi State, after spending three days in captivity.

The command’s Spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu made the disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday in Gusau.

Shehu said: “On February 10, the command’s tactical operatives on confidence building/rescue mission operation along Tsafe-Kucheri-Yankara Federal High Way succeeded in the rescue of a 20 year old Abdulrahman Abubakar, a native of Gwandu emirate in Kebbi state.

“The rescue of the victim was part of the command’s ongoing effort to stem the tide of kidnapping and other related crime in the state.

“The victim informed the police that he was abducted in Gwandu town, Kebbi state by unidentified persons on motorcycle.”

According to Shehu, the victims said he was taken to the forest and spent three days in captivity.

“After his rescue, the victim was rushed to the police clinic for medical check and thereafter re-united with his relations,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, had congratulated the victim for regaining his freedom.

“The CP assured police continues commitment to rescue other victims in captivity and protection of lives and property of the citizens,” he added.