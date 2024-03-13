Police recover skull of DPO killed by cultists

The Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday said it has recovered the skull of the late Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim.

The DPO was murdered and his body dismembered by a cult gang led by Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba, in September 2023.

Members of the Iceland cult gang had ambushed Angbashim, captured and decapitated his body in Odiemude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state and fled with his remains on September 8, 2023.

After the murder, the suspects filmed the DPO’s decapitated remains and posted it on social media.

The spokesperson of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the command has recovered the late DPO’s skull in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

In the statement, Iringe-Koko said the recovery was made during a joint operation by tactical squads from the command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau on the camp of the killed cult kingpin.

While noting that efforts were on to recover the remaining part of late Angbashim’s body, she said the “unwavering commitment to resolving this heinous crime and ensuring justice has yielded fruitful results”.

She said: “On Sunday, March 10, 2024, a coordinated joint operation was carried out by tactical squads from the Rivers State Police Command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau.

“This operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba, situated within the forest region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“During the operation, diligent search efforts led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang’s shrine, where the remains of the slain police officer, SP Bako Angbashim, were located and subsequently exhumed.

“Notably, the exhumed remains include the skull of the deceased. These recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing.

“These tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer’s relatives.

“Furthermore, ongoing efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim’s body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest.”

Recall that 2Baba, the leader of the gang responsible for this crime was killed on February 17, 2024 during an assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command in Ebrass in Ahoada West LGA.

The police command had also recovered the decomposing remains of the dreaded cult leader from a shallow grave in the Ebrass forest a few days after he was killed for investigation.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, on behalf of the Rivers State Police Command commended the unwavering dedication and resolute commitment demonstrated by all the officers involved in this operation.

Further in the statement, the PPRO added: “The command extends its gratitude to the community members for their invaluable support throughout the investigation process.

“The police will continue to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens, and they remain determined to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to uphold peace, security, and justice within the state. Regular updates on the progress of this investigation will be provided as developments unfold.”