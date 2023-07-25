Police present eight suspects to public over alleged fraud, kidnap, murder in Ebonyi

828 828

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Tuesday presented eight suspected fraudsters, kidnappers, murderers and cultists to the public in the state.

Augustina Ogbodo, state Commissioner of Police, at a news conference in Abakaliki, said the suspects were arrested in different locations by the operatives of the command.

Ogbodo listed some of the arms and exhibits recovered during the operations to include, 3 AK47, AR-AK gun, 1 dane gun, one pump action gun, 12 live AK47 ammunition and 11 live AR-AK ammunition, 1 ram, 5 tortoises, one live kite and two Lexus car EX330 and EX350.

Others include: Toyota highlander jeep, 1 fireman Sumac generator, 1 motorcycle and assorted criminal charms.

READ ALSO:

Headfort Foundation rescues welder remanded over alleged terrorism

Reps begin probe into $2.5b annual loss to gas flaring

Lawyers pray court to watch brief in charge against Emefiele

Ogbodo explained that the suspected fraudster, Maxwell Odom, 27, was arrested for defrauding a man of N26.25 million to sell some plot of lands to him.

“Odom also defrauded another man a sum of N3.3 million with the aim of selling a plot of land to him,” Ogbodo added.

“These three men were also arrested in connection with arson and their names are Itumo Samuel, Monday Nweke and Jeremiah Adindu.

“The command also arrested a suspected terrorist, Tochukwu Nwambam, at Onu-ebonyi in Izzi Local Government area of the state.

“On May 11, operatives of the command accosted one suspect at onu-ebonyi in Izzi, who was later known to be Tochukwu Nwambam, 32 years old.