Police neutralise two notorious bandits in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has neutralised two notorious bandits in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state and recovered arms.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene.

Anene said in the statement that the Police Command had acted on information about the regrouping of bandits at De-Mtsa village in Kastina-Ala for nefarious activities.

According to her, a team from Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, led by its Commander, ASP Felix Nomiyugh, swiftly invaded the area and neutralised two of the bandits during a heavy gun battle.

She said: “Upon arrival at the scene, on March 27, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel, but a superior fire power from the operatives dislodged them.

“Consequently, while two of the bandits sustained gunshot injuries and were confirmed dead at the hospital, one was arrested and the others escaped with wounds, but they are currently being trailed by the operatives.

“Exhibits recovered from the scene include one type 06 Rifle, three AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.6mm ammunition, 80 other ammunition, camouflage uniforms and assorted phones.”

The statement further quoted the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, as commending the officers for their bravery, urging them to always take the war to the door steps of the criminals.

Adesina also urged the people of the state to always support the police with useful and timely information.

NAN reports that those neutralised are members of the dreaded gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, aka Ghana, who has since been killed in a similar operation.

NAN further reports that the gang members, before their deaths, terrorised Abaji, Tor Donga and other neighbouring villages in Katsina-Ala.

Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum LGAs have particularly faced unprecedented bandit activities for more than a decade.

Respite is yet to come in spite of the joint security operations in the area and the death of Gana.