Police nab suspected abductor of Enugu ‘prophet’

The Police command in Enugu on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in the alleged abduction of an Enugu-based ‘prophet’, Miracle Iruoma.

The spokesman of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu that the arrest was made on October 28 at about 6:30 p.m. by police operatives from the Central Police Station in Enugu.

Amaraizu said: “Police operatives from the Central Police Station in Enugu, acting swiftly through a distress call and intelligence information nabbed, a suspect identified as one Chinazom Kelvin Orji.

“Orji, who claimed that he hailed from Okwudor community in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, was alleged to be involved in the abduction of Iruoma with his cohorts at the prophet’s crusade ground located at Coal Camp axis in Enugu.’’

The spokesman said that following a tip-off, the operatives swung into action and rescued Iruoma from his abductors.