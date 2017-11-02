The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Crime

Police nab suspected abductor of Enugu ‘prophet’

By The Eagle Online

The Police command in Enugu on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in the alleged abduction of an Enugu-based ‘prophet’, Miracle Iruoma.

Related Stories

Rangers International FC unveil new Coach

Rangers International FC for listing on Stock Exchange soon

Enugu State Electoral Commission clears all candidates ahead…

The spokesman of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu that the arrest was made on October 28 at about 6:30 p.m. by police operatives from the Central Police Station in Enugu.
Amaraizu said: “Police operatives from the Central Police Station in Enugu, acting swiftly through a distress call and intelligence information nabbed, a suspect identified as one Chinazom Kelvin Orji.
“Orji, who claimed that he hailed from Okwudor community in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, was alleged to be involved in the abduction of  Iruoma with his cohorts at the prophet’s crusade ground located at Coal Camp axis in Enugu.’’
The spokesman said that following a tip-off, the operatives swung into action and rescued Iruoma from his abductors.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online