Police nab man for killing brother

The Eagle OnlineJune 8, 20171min0

Ebere-Amaraizu-e1491454332240.jpg
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the ugly incident took place on June 5 at about 6:30pm

The Police in Enugu State have arrested a suspect, simply identified as Afamefuna, for stabbing his younger brother to death at Agungwu-Ugwuoba Community in Oji River Local Government Area.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the ugly incident took place on June 5 at about 6:30pm.
Amaraizu said Police operatives in Oji River Police Division arrested the suspect.
He said: “Afamefuna had allegedly stabbed to death his younger brother identified as Chukwuebuka, over a yet to be established issue, which allegedly triggered a quarrel.
“After being allegedly stabbed at the back by his elder brother, which made him to slumber, he was later rushed to the hospital where Chukwuebuka was confirmed dead.
“Afamefuna is said to be about 33 years while Chukwuebuka, the deceased, is said to be about 31 years.’’
He noted that the suspect was currently helping operatives of the Homicide section of the state’s Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department in their investigation.
Amaraizu said that the body of the deceased had been deposited in a nearby mortuary for autopsy while the suspect had been blaming the devil for the unfortunate incident.


