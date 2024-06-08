Police nab Lagos-based adulterated drinks producers selling to Benin Republic

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two men for allegedly producing adulterated alcoholic drinks at Oko-Arin Market on Lagos Island.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Hundeyin said that police detectives arrested the suspects at about 6pm on Tuesday following credible information “that a group of boys were sighted at the Oko-Arin Market allegedly producing fake alcoholic drinks”.

He told NAN that the Commissioner of Police Tactical Team, Eko immediately mobilised to the scene.

According to him, the team effected the arrest of the two suspects, aged 31 and 41, in the act, while other members of the gang escaped.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police added: “Items recovered from the suspects included five cartons of Jack Daniels drink, two cartons of Black Barrel drink, one carton of Williams Lawson drink and one carton of Jameson drink.

“Police also recovered one carton of Black Label drink, one carton of Remy Martins, six cartons of empty and Glenfiddich bottles

“Others are one carton of empty Divin Bardar drink, one carton of empty Volka drink, as well as quantities of assorted labels and corks for producing drinks.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects often sold the illegal adulterated drinks to their customers in Cotonou, Benin Republic.”

Hundeyin said that investigation was ongoing.