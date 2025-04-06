Lagos issues over 100 stop work orders on structures in Lekki

The Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development has issued multiple stop work orders and contravention notices to developers found violating the state’s established waterfront setback regulations in the Lekki area.

The Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development made this known in a statement it issued to newsmen on Sunday.

It said in the statement that during a recent inspection tour of ongoing projects, the MWID monitoring team visited several estates, including Megamound Estate via Lekki County; Victoria Crest III & IV; Oral Estate; and Pine Estate along Orchid Road, where several structures were flagged for encroaching on designated waterfront setback areas.

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, called on all stakeholders to strictly adhere to waterfront regulatory laws and ensure proper approvals are obtained from the ministry before embarking on any development close to the state’s waterfronts.

Alebiosu further warned that subsequent visits to these areas would result in a total clampdown, urging all parties involved in these violations to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

