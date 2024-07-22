Police nab five robbers, cultists in Delta

The Delta State Police Command said its operatives have arrested suspected armed robbers, and cultists in Oghara, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, and recovered AK-47 magazine.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, stated this in a statement on Monday in Asaba, the state capital.

He said, “Sequel to series of cult-related activities, kidnapping and armed robbery in Sapele, Oghara, and environs, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed the team on special assignment to work collaboratively with the DPOS Oghara and Sapele Division in order to nip it at the bud.

“On June 18, 2024, in a covert intelligence-led operation by ASP Julius Robinson raided three different syndicates of cultists/suspected armed robbers at various locations in Oghara Town, Ethiope East LGA of Delta State, and arrested five suspects namely Ochuko Joel Ofoye 35, of Jeddo Community in Okpe LGA Delta State, a member of Juris Confraternity and Michael Anwul 29, of Alisimie Community Agbor, in Ika South LGA Delta State of Juris confraternity

“Other suspects include Great Ojareri 35, of Oghareki Community in Ethiope West LGA Oghara Delta State, a member of Eiye Confraternity also a custodian of arms, and Innocent Esefeta aged 31, of Efisere Community in Ughelli North LGA Delta State and Ogaga Ebuke 27, member of Juris Confraternity.”

Edafe listed items recovered from the suspects to include two AK 47 magazines, 29 rounds of live ammunition, a locally made pistol with one live cartridge concealed in a shoe.

He said the suspects were in custody and an investigation was ongoing.

